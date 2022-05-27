Govt committed to ensure economic stability: Afnan

Senator Afnan ullah Khan Friday said government was committed to ensure economic stability in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Senator Afnan ullah Khan Friday said government was committed to ensure economic stability in the country.

While talking to a private news channel, he said government was strengthening strong political system to face the challenges relating to economy in the future ahead.

He said that the PTI should act under the constitution of Pakistan.

He said the stability and prosperity of any country depends on strong political system as currently political system keeping things under control.

He further said many countries would face economic challenges in future as well but strong countries would overcome this kind of situation.

zkz-umr