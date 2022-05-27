UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Ensure Economic Stability: Afnan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Govt committed to ensure economic stability: Afnan

Senator Afnan ullah Khan Friday said government was committed to ensure economic stability in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Senator Afnan ullah Khan Friday said government was committed to ensure economic stability in the country.

While talking to a private news channel, he said government was strengthening strong political system to face the challenges relating to economy in the future ahead.

He said that the PTI should act under the constitution of Pakistan.

He said the stability and prosperity of any country depends on strong political system as currently political system keeping things under control.

He further said many countries would face economic challenges in future as well but strong countries would overcome this kind of situation.

zkz-umr

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iran shared great cultural & religious a ..

Pakistan, Iran shared great cultural & religious affinity: Roozbeh

5 minutes ago
 IGP vows to protect life, property of citizens

IGP vows to protect life, property of citizens

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court seeks details of names removed from ..

Supreme Court seeks details of names removed from ECL

6 minutes ago
 Two more tested positive corona in Balochistan

Two more tested positive corona in Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court disposes of contempt plea

Lahore High Court disposes of contempt plea

6 minutes ago
 US Worried American White Supremacists Fighting in ..

US Worried American White Supremacists Fighting in Ukraine Will Become Domestic ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.