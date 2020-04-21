UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Ensure Food Security: Special Assistant On Accountability, Shahzad Akbar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:26 PM

Govt committed to ensure food security: Special Assistant on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Assistant on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar Tuesday reiterated that government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan is committed to ensure food security in the country through continuous and well-coordinated policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Assistant on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar Tuesday reiterated that government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan is committed to ensure food security in the country through continuous and well-coordinated policies.

Talking to private news channel, he said Federal government has provided various privileges in the agriculture sector in order to ensure food security and it is priority of present government to ensure availability of food to every person by maintaining balance between demand and supply.

PTI government was committed to achieve food security targets with the help of all provinces, he said, adding, timely procurement and safety of wheat was the prime responsibility of the provincial Food Department and no negligence can be tolerated in this regard.

Replying a Question, Shahzad Akbar said the premier is personally monitoring investigation into the flour price hike and the report was shared with the public.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also directed to public the forensic report on wheat and sugar crisis till April 25 to expose the responsible for the issue.

Akbar said the opposition leaders were beneficiaries in wheat and sugar crisis, adding, the strict actions would be taken against them as well after April 25.

After a detailed forensic reports no powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at the expense of our public, he added.

The prime minister has a zero-tolerance policy in this regard," he said.

He said no one would dare to hoard and earn undue profit after the issuance of these reports.

He said the previous political leadership lacked the courage to release such information due to their "vested interests and compromises".

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Agriculture Price April All Government Wheat Opposition Flour

Recent Stories

Rs11.49 billion distributed among 9,57,000 familie ..

2 minutes ago

Online Sufi night to be held tomorrow

2 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Oil crash becomes top trend on Twitter

17 minutes ago

Development of Russia's Combat Robot Marker to Be ..

5 minutes ago

Former Secretary I A Imtiazi passes away

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.