Govt committed to ensure matchless development in South Punjab: Addl Chief Secretary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt Retd Saqib Zafar said that South Punjab Secretariat would ensure speedy development process across the region.

The secretariat would perform its best to improve development infrastructure and devolution of powers at gross root level. The work especially on education and Health facilities in tribal areas of the region would be completed on top priority. He expressed these remarks while chairing at meeting at local Circuit House. Secretaries of different provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The Additional Chief Secretary Capt Retd Saqib Zafar took detailed briefing on different development projects.He stated that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar belonged to the area and he was well aware of the issues of South Punjab. The CM entrusted responsibilities on South Punjab Secretariat to ensure matchless progress in the area.

Saqib Zafar remarked that CM wanted to shift benefit of South Punjab Secretariat to masses as early as possible.

Secretary Health Ajmal Bhatti briefed the participants of the meeting that work on Mother and Child Care Hospitals was heading forward with rapid pace. About COVID 19 patients, he remarked, out of total 95 beds at ICU, the patients were being treated at 66 beds. Similarly, 57 ventilators out of 88 were facilitating the patients. Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Taunsa Sharif is being upgraded, said Bhatti.

Secretary Education South Punjab Ahteshaam Anwar told, Evening classes to facilitate the poor students were being planned. The initiative would help improve literacy rate in the region. Similarly,syllabus was also being improved to impart awareness to students about importance of greenery. Secretary Irrigation Mushtaq Ahmed informed that work on small dams in tribal areas was also in progress. Secretary Forest South Punjab Sarfraz Magassi also briefed that forests were being planned at an area of 1100 acres.

Later on, the Chief Secretary visited Mattital area and inspected site of Secretariat.