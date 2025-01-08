Govt committed to ensure optimum healthcare facilities to people: PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the government was committed to ensure optimum healthcare facilities to people, as these were the foundation for a thriving society and hallmark of clinical excellence, professionalism and ethics.

Addressing at the launching ceremony of the Aga Khan University Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines AKU Auditorium, the PM said it was an honour and privilege to be here at the Aga Khan University, a beacon of knowledge and innovation with its unwavering commitment to excellence in medical education, research, and patient care.

Aga Khan University (AKU) Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines—a groundbreaking, US GRADE-endorsed resource providing evidence-based recommendations that are expected to directly improve healthcare outcomes for over 21 million people in Pakistan and avert an estimated 280,000 deaths annually.

Prime Minister said the launch of the AKU Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines was a landmark achievement that reflected this institution's resolve to elevate standards of healthcare.

PM also commended the legacy of the Aga Khan family towards supporting initiatives for the social and economic uplift of our country.

He said AKU’s Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines was a valuable resource that could serve as a guiding manual for hospitals and health facilities to provide people with the high-quality, evidence-based care they deserve, which was also the vision of his government.

He expressed the optimism that the University would continue to work closely with government institutions and professional organizations to ensure that such practice guidelines were widely distributed and readily accessible.

The prime minister said country's healthcare system was unfortunately riddled with many hurdles and challenges, such as limited access to quality care in rural areas, shortages of skilled professionals, and the dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The quality healthcare for all Pakistanis had always been a critical priority for him, as reflected in Punjab's exemplary track record during his tenure as Chief Minister, he said, adding "from establishing world-class tertiary care hospitals like

Sheikh Zayed to equipping every district with advanced diagnostic tools such as MRI machines, we made significant strides."

He said Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center (PKLI) had also been launched, with the aim to provide advanced care, promote prevention, offer top-tier education, and foster research to bridge science and clinical practice for all, irrespective of specific distinctions.

He said PKLI was the first public sector hospital in South Asia to achieve the highest accreditation in healthcare awarded by Joint Commission International (JCI). More than 1200 kidney and liver transplants have been performed successfully to date, with 75% of the patients receiving free or subsidized treatment, he added.

He said "institutions of global standards and international prestige like AKU and PKLI give us hope, bridging the gap between the many challenges we face and solutions we need, and empowering our healthcare system to evolve and respond to the needs of every citizen."

PM Shehbaz said "in today’s rapidly advancing world, the integration of modern technology, artificial intelligence, and tele-medicine into healthcare is no longer a luxury — it is a necessity." "By embedding the best practices outlined in this manual into these advancements, we can revolutionize patient care, expand access to remote regions, and enhance outcomes for millions of Pakistanis," he added.

The prime minister said he firmly believed that partnerships and collaborations between visionary institutions like Aga Khan University and the public sector were pivotal for transforming the healthcare landscape of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the authors, researchers and contributors of this manual and said the AKU team's hard work and dedication to improving clinical practices will have a lasting impact on Pakistan’s healthcare system. "These efforts are investments in our nation’s future — a future where every citizen, regardless of their background, has access to affordable healthcare."

He said the Aga Khan University had established itself as a shining example of what can be achieved with vision, passion, and perseverance.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the AKU Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines, a groundbreaking resource, tailored to Pakistan's diverse healthcare landscape.

The launch event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federak Minister for Finance & Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommmunication Shaza Fatima Khwaja, Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services on Regulation & Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Chairman of the Aga Khan University board of Trustees Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, Zakir Mahmood and President Aga Khan University (AKU) Dr. Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President of Aga Khan University (AKU).

This manual reflects years of rigorous research and dedication to address Pakistan’s lack of standardised clinical practice guidelines. Using the GRADE-ADOLOPMENT methodology, it integrates global best practices with local expertise to ensure relevance. The initiative seeks to improve patient outcomes, reduce burden on tertiary care system, and strengthen the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Dr Adil Haider, Dean of AKU's Medical College and Editor-in-Chief of the manual, explained, "This manual is more than a guide, it is a movement to transform healthcare in Pakistan. With nearly 140 guidelines addressing 80% of conditions seen in healthcare institutions in the country, this initiative is a giant leap toward ensuring every patient receives high-quality care."

The launch coincided with an exclusive Healthcare Leadership Roundtable held in collaboration with AKU. Led by the Prime Minister the event convened 30 of the country’s most senior healthcare leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders at AKU’s Stadium Road campus to engage in a high-level dialogue to advance healthcare policy, strengthen infrastructure, and promote the adoption of evidence-based practices to address pressing healthcare challenges.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President of AKU, stated, "At AKU, we believe that healthcare is a collective responsibility. The roundtable represented a significant step towards building a stronger, more integrated healthcare system in Pakistan. By uniting key players from both the public and private sectors, we aim to shape a unified and forward-thinking vision for the country’s healthcare delivery.”

