Govt committed to ensure provision of best healthcare facilities to people: DC Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Ijaz Ahmed Jaffar on Tuesday that the provincial government was taking all possible measures to provide better healthcare facilities to people in remote areas of the province.

He expressed these views while visiting Basic Health Unit (BHU) Shaheed Jhangirabad.

He also checked the attendance of paramedical staff and inspected the center, saying that people would get health facilities from the establishment of telehealth center.

He said that a comprehensive strategy was being made to completely ensure the attendance of paramedical staff for the provision of quality healthcare facilities to people in the area saying that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He also expressed his satisfaction over the cleansing of the BHU Shaheed Jhangirabad center.