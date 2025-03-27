Open Menu

Gov’t Committed To Ensure Security, Development In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Gov’t committed to ensure security, development in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, on Thursday emphasized the government's commitment to addressing security challenges and economic development, particularly in Balochistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Quetta following the Jafar Express incident, where extensive discussions took place on security and governance issues.

He reiterated that the government, including the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, understands the seriousness of the situation and is actively working on solutions.

He stressed the need for economic opportunities, employment, and education in Balochistan, while also ensuring that grievances do not justify acts of terrorism.

He also defended the security briefings held in parliament, criticizing those who failed to attend.

He called for continued dialogue through platforms like joint sessions and conferences to ensure comprehensive policy making and national unity.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformat ..

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..

27 minutes ago
 Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate ..

Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..

28 minutes ago
 Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 millio ..

Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..

28 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

28 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at char ..

Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor

28 minutes ago
DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards ..

DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..

29 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development launches Volun ..

Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, invest ..

Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..

30 minutes ago
 Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 mil ..

Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..

30 minutes ago
 SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

30 minutes ago
 Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Private Educa ..

Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Private Education, Social Sector Committee ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan