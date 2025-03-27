Gov’t committed to ensure security, development in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, on Thursday emphasized the government's commitment to addressing security challenges and economic development, particularly in Balochistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Quetta following the Jafar Express incident, where extensive discussions took place on security and governance issues.

He reiterated that the government, including the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, understands the seriousness of the situation and is actively working on solutions.

He stressed the need for economic opportunities, employment, and education in Balochistan, while also ensuring that grievances do not justify acts of terrorism.

He also defended the security briefings held in parliament, criticizing those who failed to attend.

He called for continued dialogue through platforms like joint sessions and conferences to ensure comprehensive policy making and national unity.