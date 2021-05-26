UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Ensure Uplift Work At Street Level: Nadeem Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:55 AM

Govt committed to ensure uplift work at street level: Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial parliamentary secretary on information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Punjab government was committed to offer relief to masses at their door step

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Provincial parliamentary secretary on information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Punjab government was committed to offer relief to masses at their door step.

While inaugurating tuff-tile and sewerage schemes at Islampura on Tuesday, Nadeem Qureshi stated that PTI government strongly believed in progress, prosperity and welfare of masses.

All possible resources are being utilized to provide maximum facilities to masses. Development work is in progress at street level. The government is also focused on monitoring the uplift schemes and no one would be allowed to use substandard or poor quality material. The government has expedited pace of work so that the schemes should be completed by end of the fiscal year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Government Of Punjab Progress All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Africa prepares to showcase its vast potential at ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

3 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

3 hours ago

KP PA seeks visa, ticket relaxation for expats

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.