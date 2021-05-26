Govt committed to ensure uplift work at street level: Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial parliamentary secretary on information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Punjab government was committed to offer relief to masses at their door step

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Provincial parliamentary secretary on information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Punjab government was committed to offer relief to masses at their door step.

While inaugurating tuff-tile and sewerage schemes at Islampura on Tuesday, Nadeem Qureshi stated that PTI government strongly believed in progress, prosperity and welfare of masses.

All possible resources are being utilized to provide maximum facilities to masses. Development work is in progress at street level. The government is also focused on monitoring the uplift schemes and no one would be allowed to use substandard or poor quality material. The government has expedited pace of work so that the schemes should be completed by end of the fiscal year.