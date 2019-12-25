Govt committed to ensure welfare of common man: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi on Wednesday met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said, "It is our responsibility to minimize the problems of the common man." Focus of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was welfare of a common man, CM said.

He said the horizon of 'Panagah' project would be expanded in all cities adding that it was a unique project of the incumbent government to provide shelter to those people who spend nights on roads.

Usman Buzdar said, "kind behaviour is a biggest source of promoting brotherhood in the society." He said loving humanity actually creates easiness in life adding that under 'Ehsas' programme the needs of needy-people were being fulfilled.

Chief Minister said that Bait-ul-Mal was rendering remarkable services. He said that it was support for the people who had less financial resources.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal MD apprised the chief minister about the efforts made for the deserving people.