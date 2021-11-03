Govt committed to ensure women empowerment by introducing new laws: Farogh

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to ensure women empowerment through introducing new laws

Addressing a National Dialogue on "Violence Against Women: Legal Framework, Policy and Implementation", he said that the government had enacted laws to safeguard the rights of Pakistani women.

He said that the provincial governments, police and media must support and encourage the enacted laws so that the women were aware of their rights.

"Women should be educated about their rights more than the police, lawyers, judges or law ministry," said Dr Naseem.

He said that the federal government was committed to women empowerment by introducing women-centric laws.

Naseem said that he had drafted a legal aid law under the Ministry of Human Rights, which would take care of crimes against women and children. "The law has to be enforced at different levels," he added.

He said that women's rights in Pakistan had improved.

The minister also apprised participants about the new anti-rape laws. While explaining its purpose, he said that people in Pakistan usually blamed the victim (women) and questions them in rape cases instead of the rapists.

He said that steps were being taken to prevent sexual violence against women.

He said that more effective laws had been enacted to prevent sexual violence against women.

It was important that women should not make false accusations of sexual harassment due to any other conflict, he added.

He said that "The government is legislating for women's rights. Every citizen thinks, he is right. We have to do self accountability first," he said.

He said that the legalisation would be a great relief for the women if it had been implemented properly as the law ministry could not implement these laws and these laws should be implemented by everyone.

The implementation of some laws made by the Law Ministry would be done by the police and courts, he added.

He said the Enforcement of Women's Property Bill would protect and secure the rights of ownership and possession of women in properties.

He said the women ombudsman to be appointed under this law would exercise enforcement and policing powers to restore the possession or ownership.

He urged the police, the media to propagate these laws so that woman of this country to be educated and informed about their rights.

He said that the Legal Aid and Justice Authority aimed at providing legal, financial and added assistance for access to justice to the poor and vulnerable segments of society especially for children and women. He said that the bill would provide assistance in criminal cases and ancillary matters only. He said that justice authority would extend assistance to children and female litigants and it would offer help in criminal cases, besides assisting poor inmates in payment of fine.