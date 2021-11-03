UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Ensure Women Empowerment By Introducing New Laws: Farogh

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:07 PM

Govt committed to ensure women empowerment by introducing new laws: Farogh

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to ensure women empowerment through introducing new laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to ensure women empowerment through introducing new laws.

Addressing a National Dialogue on "Violence Against Women: Legal Framework, Policy and Implementation", he said that the government had enacted laws to safeguard the rights of Pakistani women.

He said that the provincial governments, police and media must support and encourage the enacted laws so that the women were aware of their rights.

"Women should be educated about their rights more than the police, lawyers, judges or law ministry," said Dr Naseem.

He said that the federal government was committed to women empowerment by introducing women-centric laws.

Naseem said that he had drafted a legal aid law under the Ministry of Human Rights, which would take care of crimes against women and children. "The law has to be enforced at different levels," he added.

He said that women's rights in Pakistan had improved.

The minister also apprised participants about the new anti-rape laws. While explaining its purpose, he said that people in Pakistan usually blamed the victim (women) and questions them in rape cases instead of the rapists.

He said that steps were being taken to prevent sexual violence against women.

He said that more effective laws had been enacted to prevent sexual violence against women.

It was important that women should not make false accusations of sexual harassment due to any other conflict, he added.

He said that "The government is legislating for women's rights. Every citizen thinks, he is right. We have to do self accountability first," he said.

He said that the legalisation would be a great relief for the women if it had been implemented properly as the law ministry could not implement these laws and these laws should be implemented by everyone.

The implementation of some laws made by the Law Ministry would be done by the police and courts, he added.

He said the Enforcement of Women's Property Bill would protect and secure the rights of ownership and possession of women in properties.

He said the women ombudsman to be appointed under this law would exercise enforcement and policing powers to restore the possession or ownership.

He urged the police, the media to propagate these laws so that woman of this country to be educated and informed about their rights.

He said that the Legal Aid and Justice Authority aimed at providing legal, financial and added assistance for access to justice to the poor and vulnerable segments of society especially for children and women. He said that the bill would provide assistance in criminal cases and ancillary matters only. He said that justice authority would extend assistance to children and female litigants and it would offer help in criminal cases, besides assisting poor inmates in payment of fine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Poor Lawyers Fine Criminals Women Media Government

Recent Stories

ATP Paris Masters results - 1st update

ATP Paris Masters results - 1st update

1 minute ago
 Protection of citizens' property, lives primary re ..

Protection of citizens' property, lives primary responsibility of police: RPO

1 minute ago
 Three Belarusians Killed in An-12 Plane Crash in R ..

Three Belarusians Killed in An-12 Plane Crash in Russia - Embassy

1 minute ago
 Anti-measles-rubella campaign to start from Novemb ..

Anti-measles-rubella campaign to start from November 15: DC

2 minutes ago
 'Cooked' Guptill leads New Zealand to 16-run win o ..

'Cooked' Guptill leads New Zealand to 16-run win over Scotland

6 minutes ago
 Varsities' students, vice chancellors spent a day ..

Varsities' students, vice chancellors spent a day at Lahore Garrison

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.