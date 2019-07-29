UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Ensure Women Empowerment: Dr Shireen Mazari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 03:56 PM

Govt committed to ensure women empowerment: Dr Shireen Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has said Ministry of Human Rights has planned to expand women police stations in rural areas of the country to ensure an easy access for women to law and justice

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has said Ministry of Human Rights has planned to expand women police stations in rural areas of the country to ensure an easy access for women to law and justice.Talking to a private news channel, she said task of women police stations will be to investigate all such cases involving women either when they were victims or accused.

She said that the purpose of setting up the women police station at district levels is to provide the persecuted women in the male-dominated society a safe way to report their grievances to police.She said these women police station will be fully operational and all records' facility will also be computerized.Dr Shireen Mazari said the government is committed to ensure empowerment of women as their participation in all walks of life is necessary for sustainable development.

