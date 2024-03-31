Open Menu

Govt Committed To Ensuring Equal Rights For Christians

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Govt committed to ensuring equal rights for Christians

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar affirmed the government's

dedication to safeguarding and advancing the rights of Christian community in the country.

Speaking at a news conference on Easter, organized by SAAC tv at a local church in his

constituency on Sunday, Tarar acknowledged the invaluable contributions and sacrifices

made by Christians towards the nation's foundation and subsequent progress.

In a heartfelt tribute, Tarar honoured Christian veterans such as Group Captain Cecil

Chaudhry for their unwavering commitment and sacrifices for the nation. Emphasizing

the bonds of brotherhood between Muslims and Christians, he pledged to foster tolerance,

peace, and inter-faith harmony while combating extremism and hatred in society.

Highlighting the shared reverence for figures such as Hazrat Isa (AS) and Hazrat Maryam (AS)

in islam and Christianity, Tarar underscored the importance of promoting mutual respect and

understanding.

He assured the Christian community of his unwavering support and vowed

to champion their rights at every available platform.

Tarar reiterated the government's commitment to upholding the constitutional principle of

equal rights for all citizens, without any discrimination based on religion. Expressing gratitude

to the constituents for their trust and support, he reaffirmed his dedication to representing

the interests of the 70,000 Christians of Bahar Colony, Frances Colony, and Green Town.

Dispelling any doubts about his accessibility, Tarar assured the community of his continued

presence and engagement in his electoral constituency.

Concluding his address, he extended warm Easter greetings to the entire Christian community,

reaffirming the government's commitment to fostering a society free from fear and discrimination.

Related Topics

Progress Sunday Church Muslim Christian TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

16 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

16 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

16 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

16 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

16 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

16 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

16 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

16 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan