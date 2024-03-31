Govt committed to ensuring equal rights for Christians

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar affirmed the government's

dedication to safeguarding and advancing the rights of Christian community in the country.

Speaking at a news conference on Easter, organized by SAAC tv at a local church in his

constituency on Sunday, Tarar acknowledged the invaluable contributions and sacrifices

made by Christians towards the nation's foundation and subsequent progress.

In a heartfelt tribute, Tarar honoured Christian veterans such as Group Captain Cecil

Chaudhry for their unwavering commitment and sacrifices for the nation. Emphasizing

the bonds of brotherhood between Muslims and Christians, he pledged to foster tolerance,

peace, and inter-faith harmony while combating extremism and hatred in society.

Highlighting the shared reverence for figures such as Hazrat Isa (AS) and Hazrat Maryam (AS)

in islam and Christianity, Tarar underscored the importance of promoting mutual respect and

understanding.

He assured the Christian community of his unwavering support and vowed

to champion their rights at every available platform.

Tarar reiterated the government's commitment to upholding the constitutional principle of

equal rights for all citizens, without any discrimination based on religion. Expressing gratitude

to the constituents for their trust and support, he reaffirmed his dedication to representing

the interests of the 70,000 Christians of Bahar Colony, Frances Colony, and Green Town.

Dispelling any doubts about his accessibility, Tarar assured the community of his continued

presence and engagement in his electoral constituency.

Concluding his address, he extended warm Easter greetings to the entire Christian community,

reaffirming the government's commitment to fostering a society free from fear and discrimination.