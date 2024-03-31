Govt Committed To Ensuring Equal Rights For Christians
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar affirmed the government's
dedication to safeguarding and advancing the rights of Christian community in the country.
Speaking at a news conference on Easter, organized by SAAC tv at a local church in his
constituency on Sunday, Tarar acknowledged the invaluable contributions and sacrifices
made by Christians towards the nation's foundation and subsequent progress.
In a heartfelt tribute, Tarar honoured Christian veterans such as Group Captain Cecil
Chaudhry for their unwavering commitment and sacrifices for the nation. Emphasizing
the bonds of brotherhood between Muslims and Christians, he pledged to foster tolerance,
peace, and inter-faith harmony while combating extremism and hatred in society.
Highlighting the shared reverence for figures such as Hazrat Isa (AS) and Hazrat Maryam (AS)
in islam and Christianity, Tarar underscored the importance of promoting mutual respect and
understanding.
He assured the Christian community of his unwavering support and vowed
to champion their rights at every available platform.
Tarar reiterated the government's commitment to upholding the constitutional principle of
equal rights for all citizens, without any discrimination based on religion. Expressing gratitude
to the constituents for their trust and support, he reaffirmed his dedication to representing
the interests of the 70,000 Christians of Bahar Colony, Frances Colony, and Green Town.
Dispelling any doubts about his accessibility, Tarar assured the community of his continued
presence and engagement in his electoral constituency.
Concluding his address, he extended warm Easter greetings to the entire Christian community,
reaffirming the government's commitment to fostering a society free from fear and discrimination.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four outlaws held, arms, drugs recovered in DI Khan8 minutes ago
-
Demand for ready-made clothes soars due to high tailoring charges8 minutes ago
-
67 arrested, 90 cases registered over profiteering18 minutes ago
-
CM greets Christian community on Easter28 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of midwife's rape in Mianwali hospital28 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister KP greets Christian community on Easter festival48 minutes ago
-
District admin cracks down on profiteers, imposes Rs 4.4 million fines48 minutes ago
-
Earnest efforts directed to plant one mln saplings in Rawalpindi58 minutes ago
-
Over 100 schools being shifted on solar system in Multan1 hour ago
-
Governor KP congratulate Christian community on Easter1 hour ago
-
Citizens can use ‘Text to CPO’ service to send direct message to CPO1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 606 drug dealers with 332 kg drugs, over 3000 liters liquor2 hours ago