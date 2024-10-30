Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a Pakistan where all communities enjoyed equality and freedom regardless of religion, race, or caste

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a Pakistan where all communities enjoyed equality and freedom regardless of religion, race, or caste.

“My government is firmly committed to upholding these values and ensuring that each community in Pakistan enjoys equal rights and opportunities, irrespective of their beliefs,” the prime minister said in a message on the occasion of Diwali being celebrated on October 31.

The prime minister also extended his warm greetings to all the members of Hindu community across Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Diwali.

Diwali, he said, the festival of lights, symbolized the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair.

“As we come together to celebrate, let this occasion inspire us to look toward the future with optimism and unity,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

As Pakistanis, he further said, they cherished their diversity, which strengthened their national fabric and enriched the shared culture.

On this occasion, the prime minister also paid tribute to the valuable contributions of the vibrant Hindu community in Pakistan, whose role in the socio-economic and political spheres continued to strengthen the nation.

The diversity of faiths in Pakistan was a true source of resilience and unity amongst the people, he added.

“It gives me immense pleasure to see members of the Hindu and other minority communities working alongside their Muslim brothers and sisters for the progress of our country,” he observed.

The prime minister wished the Hindu community that the festival of lights might bring peace and prosperity to their lives and foster stronger bonds of unity and brotherhood among people of all faiths in the country.

