Govt. Committed To Ensuring Equal Rights To All Communities: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 11:57 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a Pakistan where all communities enjoyed equality and freedom regardless of religion, race, or caste
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a Pakistan where all communities enjoyed equality and freedom regardless of religion, race, or caste.
“My government is firmly committed to upholding these values and ensuring that each community in Pakistan enjoys equal rights and opportunities, irrespective of their beliefs,” the prime minister said in a message on the occasion of Diwali being celebrated on October 31.
The prime minister also extended his warm greetings to all the members of Hindu community across Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Diwali.
Diwali, he said, the festival of lights, symbolized the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair.
“As we come together to celebrate, let this occasion inspire us to look toward the future with optimism and unity,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.
As Pakistanis, he further said, they cherished their diversity, which strengthened their national fabric and enriched the shared culture.
On this occasion, the prime minister also paid tribute to the valuable contributions of the vibrant Hindu community in Pakistan, whose role in the socio-economic and political spheres continued to strengthen the nation.
The diversity of faiths in Pakistan was a true source of resilience and unity amongst the people, he added.
“It gives me immense pleasure to see members of the Hindu and other minority communities working alongside their Muslim brothers and sisters for the progress of our country,” he observed.
The prime minister wished the Hindu community that the festival of lights might bring peace and prosperity to their lives and foster stronger bonds of unity and brotherhood among people of all faiths in the country.
***EMBARGOED TILL 2359HRS ON WEDNESDAY***
Recent Stories
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident
ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case
Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz
Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking all out measures to ensure clean & green environment: Kanwal2 minutes ago
-
Kayani congratulates independent group on SCBA election win3 minutes ago
-
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge1 minute ago
-
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, infrastructure3 minutes ago
-
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris3 minutes ago
-
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: Federal Minister for ..4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri4 minutes ago
-
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident4 minutes ago
-
ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case4 minutes ago
-
Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM Dar4 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary appointed as Coordinator General, COMSTECH1 minute ago
-
One Khwarij terrorist killed other apprehended injured in Zhob operation: ISPR4 minutes ago