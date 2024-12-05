Govt Committed To Equip Youth With Latest Digital Skills: Shaza
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday said that the government is committed to equip youth with latest digital skills:
The minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of InnoVista Pvt Ltd (IT Company) led by its CEO Hisham Sarwar.
Matters related to promoting information technology and equipping youth with IT skills were discussed in detail said a news release.
The delegation briefed the Minister of State for IT about the working and objectives of InnoVista.
They apprised Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima that InnoVista Pvt Ltd is an initiative of Special Investment Facilitation (SIFC) to contribute to national IT sector through large scale IT skills development programs, technology development, investment facilitation and innovations.
The delegation said that InnoVista wanted to initiate training program to equip and upskill country's youth in IT skills.
Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima appreciated InnoVista for its working and future plans. She said that government is committed to equip country's youth with latest digital skills to enable them to get jobs.
She said that it is vital that all the trainings must be result in enabling trained people to easily get job in the market.
She said that Ministry of IT and Telecom will fully support InnoVista in its endeavour to equip country's youth in trending IT skills.
Recent Stories
ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..
Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 drug-peddlers held, 48-kg drugs seized2 minutes ago
-
SSDO to organize grant closing and lession learning ceremony2 minutes ago
-
PRCS marks International Volunteer Day to protect humanity2 minutes ago
-
Conference participants emphasise need for educational institutions to integrate emerging tech2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 liqour suppliers2 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad reviews Anti-Riot Unit, Safe City performance12 minutes ago
-
APC expresses concerns over deteriorating law and order situation in KPK, demands KPK Govt performan ..12 minutes ago
-
154 arrested in 149 rape cases by SSOIU in 202412 minutes ago
-
KP govt refusal to attend APC condemnable: Azma12 minutes ago
-
PD People's Poverty Reduction Program suspended for not providing Audit reports12 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Uzbekistan calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif12 minutes ago
-
Man killed during cattle-theft bid22 minutes ago