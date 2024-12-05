Open Menu

Govt Committed To Equip Youth With Latest Digital Skills: Shaza

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday said that the government is committed to equip youth with latest digital skills:

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of InnoVista Pvt Ltd (IT Company) led by its CEO Hisham Sarwar.

Matters related to promoting information technology and equipping youth with IT skills were discussed in detail said a news release.

The delegation briefed the Minister of State for IT about the working and objectives of InnoVista.

They apprised Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima that InnoVista Pvt Ltd is an initiative of Special Investment Facilitation (SIFC) to contribute to national IT sector through large scale IT skills development programs, technology development, investment facilitation and innovations.

The delegation said that InnoVista wanted to initiate training program to equip and upskill country's youth in IT skills.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima appreciated InnoVista for its working and future plans. She said that government is committed to equip country's youth with latest digital skills to enable them to get jobs.

She said that it is vital that all the trainings must be result in enabling trained people to easily get job in the market.

She said that Ministry of IT and Telecom will fully support InnoVista in its endeavour to equip country's youth in trending IT skills.

