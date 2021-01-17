Govt committed to eradicate corruption in institutions: KP Minister

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Sunday said that the incumbent government was committed to the manifesto of the ongoing accountability process including eradication of corruption and nepotism and transparency in institutions, better procedures and faster delivery of public services.

He said that all the promises made to the people of constituency PK-6 were being fulfilled,delivering the promises of providing basic necessities of life like clean water,education,health,roads, electricity and gas to all the people of the constituency and to every household.

He expressed these views during a meeting with people from different parts of Swat constituency PK-6 through Public Day. In separate meetings, the delegations from different regions briefed the Provincial Minister in detail about the problems faced in their respective areas and the ongoing development schemes.

Dr. Amjad Ali also issued necessary instructions for resolving a number of issues on the spot. On the occasion, the provincial minister said that the renovation project of Tehsil Barikot, including the renovation of the building of Girls Degree College was underway while work was in progress on the road for Nemogram in the outskirts of Shamozai and other areas were also under development.

Talking to the delegations, he said that he was welcome to keep them regularly informed for the public interest and guidance in the ongoing development schemes in the constituency. He said that the present government was committed to provide all the basic necessities of life to every citizen.