Govt committed to eradicate drug addiction: Ijaz Alam Augustine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) : Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Friday the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to eradicate the menace of drug addiction in the country.

In a message on World Anti-Drug Day, he said the day of June 26 reminded how to protect youth from the addiction of any drug.

He paid eulogised the services of anti-narcotics Punjab and social organizations, which were dedicated to save youth from drug addiction.

All possible steps were being taken to protect the youth and the new generation from this menace by conducting various awareness campaigns.

The Minister, on the behalf of Punjab government assured that steps would betaken to ensure the provision of all basic rights regardless of race or caste.