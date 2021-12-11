Govt committed to eradicate menace of corruption from society: Shibli Faraz

UrduPoint.com

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fully committed to eradicate menace of corruption from the society and no compromise would be made over the matter

Talking to a private news channel, he said the corruption was a crime and it was the real cause of all economic problems of the country.

He said the opposition political parties had promoted this menace during their governmental tenures which damaged the working capacity of the national institutions.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited the opposition to sit together for bringing electoral reforms but they had refused because they do not want transparency in the election process, adding, that was why they were opposing the usage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM's).

The opposition parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had used money to buy the votes during the recent bye elections, he alleged.

Shibli said the incumbent government was focusing to enhance working capacity of the institutions and paying proper attention on different sectors.

He said agriculture and health sectors were being improved day by day as the farmers were getting fruits due to the prudent policies of the government, adding, the government was working to bring revolutionary improvement in the health sector as well.

