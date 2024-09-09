Open Menu

Govt Committed To Eradicate Polio : CM

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday the government

was committed to achieve 100 percent polio eradication target in the province.

In her special message on the launch of anti-polio campaign, the CM said that

parents must get administered polio vaccine to their children to eradicate polio.

Coordinated efforts should be made for the success of anti-polio vaccination

campaign in 14 districts of Punjab, she said. “It is our determination to make

Punjab polio-free” she vowed.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that every polio worker who works with

sincerity was a hero. Everyone should play his role for the success of polio

drive, she added.

