Govt Committed To Eradicate Polio: CM Buzdar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

Govt committed to eradicate polio: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman has said that it is among the top priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to eradicate polio from the country.

In a message issued in connection with World Polio Day, he said that all resources were being utilized to provide healthy future.

He said that he was personally monitoring anti polio measures adding that administration had also been mobilized along with Health department to root out polio.

He appealed to the parents to play their role to get their children vaccinated against polio.

Usman Buzdar also paid tributes to the polio workers for their dedication and commitment in discharging their responsibilities.

