Govt Committed To Eradicate Polio From Balochistan: Chief Minister

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:48 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Friday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to prevent polio virus on emergency basis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Friday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to prevent polio virus on emergency basis.

In a message issued here in connection with World Polio Day, the chief minister said polio was a challenge which should be tackled effectively.

He said every step would be taken to ensure protection of our children from polio in order to save their future from the crippling disease.

"A comprehensive awareness among people against polio is needed in the province", he said adding that in this regard, the role of scholars, teachers, parents, civil society and media has significant and they should play their responsibilities to educate people against polio.

Mir Jam Kamal noted that polio cases were reported recently which is a cause of concern, saying that in this context, hard work and dedication was needed to achieve target of polio eradication.

He said public health was one of the top priorities of the provincial government, adding that in this regard, substantial funds were allocated for ongoing vertical programs to protect children from different diseases including polio.

