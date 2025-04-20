Open Menu

Govt Committed To Eradicating Dengue: CEO Health

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Govt committed to eradicating dengue: CEO Health

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Sargodha, Dr. Sarah Safdar, has reaffirmed the Punjab government’s resolve to make the province dengue-free.

She said this while presiding over a review meeting on Sunday regarding the ongoing anti-dengue campaign here on Sunday. Dr. Sarah Safdar stated that due to the changing weather conditions, comprehensive surveillance is being carried out to prevent the breeding of dengue larvae.

She warned that strict action would be taken against officers and staff showing poor performance. The CEO Health Authority emphasized that dengue control teams must be visibly active in the field and warned that false reporting would not be tolerated. Activities related to dengue prevention should be uploaded promptly to the official portal using the modern Android-based system, she added.

The CEO further directed that commercial and private buildings where dengue larvae are found should be sealed, and under-construction sites and stagnant water ponds must be specially monitored.

She acknowledged the special cleanliness efforts made by the district administration, which are aiding in dengue prevention. Complaints received through the dengue portal must be addressed immediately, she stressed.

Dr. Sarah Safdar also informed that all government hospitals in the district are equipped with dengue treatment facilities. She advised citizens to visit their nearest public hospital immediately if they observe any symptoms, ensuring timely treatment.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

9 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

21 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

22 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan