Govt committed to eradicating dengue: CEO Health

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Sargodha, Dr. Sarah Safdar, has reaffirmed the Punjab government’s resolve to make the province dengue-free.

She said this while presiding over a review meeting on Sunday regarding the ongoing anti-dengue campaign here on Sunday. Dr. Sarah Safdar stated that due to the changing weather conditions, comprehensive surveillance is being carried out to prevent the breeding of dengue larvae.

She warned that strict action would be taken against officers and staff showing poor performance. The CEO Health Authority emphasized that dengue control teams must be visibly active in the field and warned that false reporting would not be tolerated. Activities related to dengue prevention should be uploaded promptly to the official portal using the modern Android-based system, she added.

The CEO further directed that commercial and private buildings where dengue larvae are found should be sealed, and under-construction sites and stagnant water ponds must be specially monitored.

She acknowledged the special cleanliness efforts made by the district administration, which are aiding in dengue prevention. Complaints received through the dengue portal must be addressed immediately, she stressed.

Dr. Sarah Safdar also informed that all government hospitals in the district are equipped with dengue treatment facilities. She advised citizens to visit their nearest public hospital immediately if they observe any symptoms, ensuring timely treatment.