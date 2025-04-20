Govt Committed To Eradicating Dengue: CEO Health
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Sargodha, Dr. Sarah Safdar, has reaffirmed the Punjab government’s resolve to make the province dengue-free.
She said this while presiding over a review meeting on Sunday regarding the ongoing anti-dengue campaign here on Sunday. Dr. Sarah Safdar stated that due to the changing weather conditions, comprehensive surveillance is being carried out to prevent the breeding of dengue larvae.
She warned that strict action would be taken against officers and staff showing poor performance. The CEO Health Authority emphasized that dengue control teams must be visibly active in the field and warned that false reporting would not be tolerated. Activities related to dengue prevention should be uploaded promptly to the official portal using the modern Android-based system, she added.
The CEO further directed that commercial and private buildings where dengue larvae are found should be sealed, and under-construction sites and stagnant water ponds must be specially monitored.
She acknowledged the special cleanliness efforts made by the district administration, which are aiding in dengue prevention. Complaints received through the dengue portal must be addressed immediately, she stressed.
Dr. Sarah Safdar also informed that all government hospitals in the district are equipped with dengue treatment facilities. She advised citizens to visit their nearest public hospital immediately if they observe any symptoms, ensuring timely treatment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA directed to improve greenbelts, parks and intersections4 minutes ago
-
ITP vows zero tolerance for illegal parking in capital4 minutes ago
-
Islamabad hosts vibrant "Flower and Birds" exhibition 20254 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to eradicating dengue: CEO Health4 minutes ago
-
FC man martyred in Lakki Marwat attack4 minutes ago
-
Teenager shot dead4 minutes ago
-
ISSI-PAIDAR commemorate Zimbabwe’s National Day4 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination camps set up4 minutes ago
-
Teenager shot dead in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 650kg ice pops, 274kg adulterated khoya, other items14 minutes ago
-
Nadir Magsi wins Derajaat Off-road challenge Jeep rally14 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive in Gujrat15 minutes ago