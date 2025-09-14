Govt committed to eradicating obscenity from theatre: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has reiterated the government’s resolve to completely eliminate obscenity from theatre, stressing that no compromise will be made on this issue.

She expressed these views during a meeting on Sunday with renowned theatre personalities Qaiser Sanaullah and Naseem Vicky. Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani, Executive Director PUCAR Athar Masood, and distinguished writer Asghar Nadeem Syed also attended the meeting, which primarily discussed the proposed new Drama Act.

Azma Bokhari said that the government intends to introduce legislation in consultation with stakeholders from the theatre industry, adding that two proposals from the Theatre Association have already been incorporated into the draft.

She noted that following strict action against vulgarity, the quality of theatre performances has improved, though complaints against certain theatres are still being received.

The minister made it clear that unauthorized theatres will not be allowed to operate, while theatre timings will also be strictly regulated. She emphasized that cheap jokes targeting women will not be tolerated on stage, underlining the government’s commitment to ensuring a safe and respectable environment where families can attend plays without hesitation.

Bokhari urged that theatre should focus on socially relevant and positive subjects and encouraged the involvement of educated youth in order to transform the industry into a source of healthy entertainment for the public.