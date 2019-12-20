Govt committed to eradicating polio from province: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz said Friday the government was committed to rid the province of crippling polio disease to save lives of the young generation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz said Friday the government was committed to rid the province of crippling polio disease to save lives of the young generation.

He expressed these views during his visit to various districts of the province to review measures taken for eradication of polio.

During his visit to Bannu and Ghulam Khan, Pak-Afghan border area, North Waziristan, the chief secretary said that making this region polio free would save the future of a whole generation and they would be able to play role in the development of the country.

He said beside government's efforts this is the duty of the masses to be aware of the disease and immunize their children for their safety. He said the government was providing all facilities to reach out to the targeted population and administration oral polio drops to all children to root out the disease.

"Polio is dangerous disease, we all have to play our role for the eradication of polio form the area and the government makes arrangements for the success of anti-polio drive and we would not tolerate any negligence in this regard," he said.