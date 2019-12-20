UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Eradicating Polio From Province: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:02 PM

Govt committed to eradicating polio from province: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz said Friday the government was committed to rid the province of crippling polio disease to save lives of the young generation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz said Friday the government was committed to rid the province of crippling polio disease to save lives of the young generation.

He expressed these views during his visit to various districts of the province to review measures taken for eradication of polio.

During his visit to Bannu and Ghulam Khan, Pak-Afghan border area, North Waziristan, the chief secretary said that making this region polio free would save the future of a whole generation and they would be able to play role in the development of the country.

He said beside government's efforts this is the duty of the masses to be aware of the disease and immunize their children for their safety. He said the government was providing all facilities to reach out to the targeted population and administration oral polio drops to all children to root out the disease.

"Polio is dangerous disease, we all have to play our role for the eradication of polio form the area and the government makes arrangements for the success of anti-polio drive and we would not tolerate any negligence in this regard," he said.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Visit Young Oral Border All Government

Recent Stories

Suspect held,distillery unearthed during search op ..

3 minutes ago

Court awards 14-year imprisonment, Rs 67 mln fine ..

3 minutes ago

Christmas bazaars to be set up from Dec 22 in Sial ..

3 minutes ago

Japan Aims to Develop Russian Economy, Enhance Bus ..

3 minutes ago

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Khyber suspen ..

23 seconds ago

More than 60 dead in latest Syria clashes: war mon ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.