Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Friday the federal government is committed to eradicating terrorism through determination and provincial collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Friday the Federal government is committed to eradicating terrorism through determination and provincial collaboration.

Speaking to a private news channel, he emphasized that defeating terrorism requires treating it as a national duty, not just the effort of a single party.

He added the government will convene an APC to unite political leaders in support of security forces against terrorism.

He further said that all political parties and the nation are standing firmly with the security forces.

Those challenging the state's authority will be dealt firmly, and their malicious intentions will be crushed, he stated.

The minister said that the threat posed by terrorist organizations seeking to destabilize Pakistan through foreign funding. He urged all political forces to unite in support of security forces to counter this threat.

He also urged the international community to recognize Pakistan's efforts in combating terrorism have been significant, with the country serving as a frontline state in the global fight against terror.