Open Menu

Govt Committed To Eradicating Terrorism: Talal Ch

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 10:41 PM

Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Friday the federal government is committed to eradicating terrorism through determination and provincial collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Friday the Federal government is committed to eradicating terrorism through determination and provincial collaboration.

Speaking to a private news channel, he emphasized that defeating terrorism requires treating it as a national duty, not just the effort of a single party.

He added the government will convene an APC to unite political leaders in support of security forces against terrorism.

He further said that all political parties and the nation are standing firmly with the security forces.

Those challenging the state's authority will be dealt firmly, and their malicious intentions will be crushed, he stated.

The minister said that the threat posed by terrorist organizations seeking to destabilize Pakistan through foreign funding. He urged all political forces to unite in support of security forces to counter this threat.

He also urged the international community to recognize Pakistan's efforts in combating terrorism have been significant, with the country serving as a frontline state in the global fight against terror.

Recent Stories

Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abduc ..

Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abducted youth

24 seconds ago
 Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops seal ..

Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops sealed in Mirpur

25 seconds ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheik ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice ..

15 minutes ago
 PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest ..

PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest NA-213 Umerkot election

1 minute ago
 Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi

Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi

1 minute ago
 Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Mini ..

Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Am ..

1 minute ago
Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interf ..

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohist ..

1 minute ago
 UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, cal ..

UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, calls for punishing those respons ..

4 minutes ago
 End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab

End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch

Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch

4 minutes ago
 SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links

SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links

4 minutes ago
 European Union Programme 'Stable Parliament' team ..

European Union Programme 'Stable Parliament' team leader Marry Cummings calls on ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan