Govt Committed To Establish Economic, Trade Ties With Russia: Nayyar Bukhari

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Govt committed to establish economic, trade ties with Russia: Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said that the government was fully committed to establish long-term economic and trade relations with Russia. Strategic and economic relation with Russia is need of hour and ties between the two countries have touched new heights, he said while talking to private news channel on Sunday.

He said that energy and trade remained the most crucial sectors for us and the government was determined to improve these sectors. Pakistan is willing to extend business and investment ties with Russia and expected to untangle its energy crisis, he expressed.

Answering a question, he said flash floods have caused devastation on a large scale in the country and the flood-affected people will not be abandoned in this testing time.

zkz-shz

