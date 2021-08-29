UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Establish Madina-like Welfare State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Govt committed to establish Madina-like welfare state

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has said that country will become welfare state on the pattern of Madina state as the incumbent government is committed to root out corruption from the society.

He said this while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating "Mai Ghumi" Road here on Sunday.

SAPM said that last year the tax worth Rs 4,700 billion had been collected, adding that this year the target of tax collection had been set as Rs 5,800 billion. He said that government would utilize taxes on the welfare of people in the real sense.

Jamshed Cheema said,"Time has come when people will be prosperous and all segments of society will be equal before law." SAPM said that business activities in the country were gaining momentum and credit goes to the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for his far-sighted policies.

He said that no one in the government was misusing public money. Present government was taking steps for the welfare of farmers and they had been provided agricultural machinery on half price, he added. He further said that government wanted to give loan of Rs 10,000 billion to people so that they could start businesses, construct houses and utilize money for their wellbeing.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said that before next general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would fulfil its promises of giving 5 million houses and 10 million jobs to people. He said that country had sufficient jobs for honest people but not for plunderers.

Special Assistant said that incumbent government was sincerely working to overcome the problem of price hike and added that the cause of inflation was due to poor policies of previous governments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Poor Road Price Jamshed Money Sunday All From Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factor ..

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factors supporting tourism sector

1 hour ago
 Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s spe ..

Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s special car plate numbers auction

1 hour ago
 Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supply ..

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supplying Al Maryah Island

2 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to l ..

Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to list in less than 8 months on A ..

2 hours ago
 Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

3 hours ago
 Ammar Al Nuaimi briefed about achievements of Mini ..

Ammar Al Nuaimi briefed about achievements of Ministry of Community Development

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.