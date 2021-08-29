Govt committed to establish Madina-like welfare state

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has said that country will become welfare state on the pattern of Madina state as the incumbent government is committed to root out corruption from the society.

He said this while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating "Mai Ghumi" Road here on Sunday.

SAPM said that last year the tax worth Rs 4,700 billion had been collected, adding that this year the target of tax collection had been set as Rs 5,800 billion. He said that government would utilize taxes on the welfare of people in the real sense.

Jamshed Cheema said,"Time has come when people will be prosperous and all segments of society will be equal before law." SAPM said that business activities in the country were gaining momentum and credit goes to the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for his far-sighted policies.

He said that no one in the government was misusing public money. Present government was taking steps for the welfare of farmers and they had been provided agricultural machinery on half price, he added. He further said that government wanted to give loan of Rs 10,000 billion to people so that they could start businesses, construct houses and utilize money for their wellbeing.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said that before next general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would fulfil its promises of giving 5 million houses and 10 million jobs to people. He said that country had sufficient jobs for honest people but not for plunderers.

Special Assistant said that incumbent government was sincerely working to overcome the problem of price hike and added that the cause of inflation was due to poor policies of previous governments.