Govt committed to establish research facilities for youth: Mushtaq Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Wednesday said the expertise in science and technology of young scholars could only resolve the issues of Pakistan and PTI government was well aware of the situation and establishing higher education institutions across the country.

Addressing a ceremony at Hazara University after inauguration of new hostel's buildings here, he said the provision of quality higher education and research facilities to the youth was a top priority of the government and measures were being taken to educate the youth besides traditional learning in the field of science, technology, and technical education.

The provincial government has established two first of its kind technical universities including Technical University Nowhsera and Pak Austria Institute of Applied Sciences Haripur, he added.

The speaker said all the issues would be resolved with commitment despite an acute shortage of resources.

He said the provincial government was following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to build the institutions and bring talented people on merit which would pave the new era of development and prosperity.

The Vice Chancellors of the universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were appointed on merit during last tenure of the PTI government, adding, now Hazara University was one of the leading universities in research and education in the country.

Earlier, he also visited the newly constructed hostels and academic blocks with the financial assistance of Rs 660 million by Higher Education of Commission (HEC) and admired the standard of civil work.