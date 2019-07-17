UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Establish Research Facilities For Youth: Mushtaq Ghani

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:02 PM

Govt committed to establish research facilities for youth: Mushtaq Ghani

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Wednesday said the expertise in science and technology of young scholars could only resolve the issues of Pakistan and PTI government was well aware of the situation and establishing higher education institutions across the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Wednesday said the expertise in science and technology of young scholars could only resolve the issues of Pakistan and PTI government was well aware of the situation and establishing higher education institutions across the country.

Addressing a ceremony at Hazara University after inauguration of new hostel's buildings here, he said the provision of quality higher education and research facilities to the youth was a top priority of the government and measures were being taken to educate the youth besides traditional learning in the field of science, technology, and technical education.

The provincial government has established two first of its kind technical universities including Technical University Nowhsera and Pak Austria Institute of Applied Sciences Haripur, he added.

The speaker said all the issues would be resolved with commitment despite an acute shortage of resources.

He said the provincial government was following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to build the institutions and bring talented people on merit which would pave the new era of development and prosperity.

The Vice Chancellors of the universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were appointed on merit during last tenure of the PTI government, adding, now Hazara University was one of the leading universities in research and education in the country.

Earlier, he also visited the newly constructed hostels and academic blocks with the financial assistance of Rs 660 million by Higher Education of Commission (HEC) and admired the standard of civil work.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Young Austria Haripur HEC Hazara University Mansehra All Government Top Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Speaker of Yemeni House of Representatives praises ..

2 minutes ago

FAB reports record H1 net profit of AED 6.3 billio ..

17 minutes ago

Russia-Turkey Cultural Ties Bloom as S-400 Exports ..

15 seconds ago

Hyderabad Police arrests 3, contraband items recov ..

18 seconds ago

Springboks choose eight black players in team for ..

20 seconds ago

KP Mines, Law ministers discuss proposed amendment ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.