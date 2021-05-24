UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Expeditiously Complete CPEC Projects: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:04 PM

Govt committed to expeditiously complete CPEC projects: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reaffirmed the highest priority accorded by the government to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the firm commitment to expeditiously complete its projects, which would open up tremendous opportunities for increased economic growth and development in the region and beyond

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reaffirmed the highest priority accorded by the government to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the firm commitment to expeditiously complete its projects, which would open up tremendous opportunities for increased economic growth and development in the region and beyond. The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with China's Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on him here.

The subjects covered during the meeting included Pakistan-China bilateral relations, including CPEC, 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, vaccine cooperation and high-level bilateral exchanges. The prime minister highly appreciated the Chinese leadership, and conveyed his warm greetings for President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Emphasizing the time-tested "All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership", Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's deep commitment to further enhance and broaden ties with China.

The prime minister recalled his telephonic conversation with Premier Li Keqiang on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, which was the reflection of excellent cooperation between Pakistan and China. The Chinese ambassador extended President Xi Jinping's invitation to the prime minister to participate in the 'CPC and World Political Parties Summit', to be held in July.

The prime minister graciously accepted the invitation to attend the virtual event. Ambassador Nong Rong reassured that China would continue to firmly support Pakistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It accorded high priority to help address Pakistan's requirements. he added. It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges to further solidify strategic cooperative gains between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World China CPEC July Event Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

23 minutes ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

38 minutes ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

52 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.