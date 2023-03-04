UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Extend Maximum Support To Facilitate Hajjis, Says Dar

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Govt committed to extend maximum support to facilitate Hajjis, says Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday expressed a firm commitment to extend maximum support and cooperation for facilitating the Hajjis to make the religious event successful.

The minister chaired a meeting on Hajj Policy-2023 as Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Secretary of Finance and senior officers from Finance and Religious Affairs ministries were among the attendees.

The meeting was apprised of the Hajj-2023 policy. It was informed that more than 179,000 Pakistanis were expected to perform Hajj this year.

Minister for Religious Affairs informed the finance minister about certain issues related to foreign exchange and sought his support.

Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar stated that "Hajj is a sacred religious obligation to be performed by every Muslim and we have to contribute our part for the blessings of Almighty Allah".

The minister committed to extending maximum support and cooperation in facilitating the Hajjis to make the religious event successful. Minister for Religious Affairs thanked the finance minister for cooperation and support.

Related Topics

Hajj Exchange Ishaq Dar Muslim Event Mufti From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Nigeria ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Nigeria on election win

15 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia and offers condolences over victims of f ..

15 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts for promotion of games at all ..

Govt making efforts for promotion of games at all levels: Shaza

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Italy

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Italy

1 hour ago
 Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partn ..

Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partner: Envoy

2 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution delegation visit ..

National Human Rights Institution delegation visits National Human Rights Counci ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.