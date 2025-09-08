Open Menu

Govt Committed To Facilitate Foreign Investors: Kiyani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 11:53 PM

State Minister for Railways and Finance Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Monday said that all-out efforts are being made to

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) State Minister for Railways and Finance Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Monday said that all-out efforts are being made to

facilitate the foreign investors in Pakistan. The government is committed to provide maximum facilities to foreign investors

in Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Memorandum of understandings had signed between US and Pakistan to strengthen trade ties, he said.

He hoped that US will increase investment in Pakistan in near future. The foreign investment in different sectors would open job opportunities for the people, he said.

Commenting on relief efforts for flood affected people, he said transparency would be ensured to provide relief and compensation to flood-stricken farmer community and others. In reply to a question, he said, there is coordination among the national institutions for relief and rescue activities.

