Govt committed to facilitate masses at max level under Ehsaas program: Dr Sania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Elevation Dr Sania Nishtar on Thursday said that the government was fully committed to get the people take benefit at max level under Ehsaas program.

Talking to ptv, she said the program was being spread across the country through economic survey Ehsaas program and the data was also being collected from people of all tehsils who fall in the prescribed criteria.

She said those who have been registered will get intimation about their eligibility. The government through the Ehsaastracking.pass.gov.pk will facilitate those who had been processed under the data, she expressed.

Dr Sania said people who have income less than Rs. 50000/- can register themselves by sending sms on 8171 from registered mobile numbers in Ehsaas Rashan Program.

After objective criteria process, people could be able to redeem subsidy on prescribed karyana stores, she said, adding that the stores had been advised to download app POS and through this, process 8 percent of commission would be given to them. She said that NBP would also give valuable gifts to owners of karyana stores on their best performance each after three months.

She said that the government was also trying to register more karyana stores at every nook and corner of the country, so that maximum people can get facilitate at their door steps. The government will launch crackdown against fake elements who were looting the people under this program, she concluded.