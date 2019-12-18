UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Facilitate Poor Segment Of Society: Aslam Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:59 PM

Govt committed to facilitate poor segment of society: Aslam Iqbal

Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday the provincial government had devised different programmes to facilitate the impecunious strata of society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday the provincial government had devised different programmes to facilitate the impecunious strata of society.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held here at the Civil Secretariat to review proposals of finalising additional agri fair-price shops and the Insaf Ration Card Programme.

The Insaf Ration Card Scheme was being given final shape to help the poorest of the poor, he added.

He said the scheme would enable the most poor to buy ration worth Rs 3,000 every month, adding that shops would be registered in this regard.

Aslam Iqbal said a number of agri fair-price shops was being increased and shops registration would be done through the urban unit.

He said 3,000 fair-price shops would be set up in the first phase and pilot project would start from Samanabad Town.

The minister said this programme would be expanded at the division level in the province and electronic price boards would be installed at agri fair-price shops to inform customers about prices of different items.

He directed the relevant authority to include pushcart and loader rickshaws in this scheme to provide relief to the people living in narrow streets.

He said the government was going to introduce a system of model bazaars and fair-price shops after which there would be no need of holding Ramazan bazaars.

The urban unit had been activated to monitor prices of essential items, he maintained.

Additional Secretary Industries, the DG Industries and representatives of different departments attended the meeting.

