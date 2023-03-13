Govt committed to facilitate small, medium enterprises: President

Dr Arif Alvi Monday said the government was committed to facilitating small and medium enterprises as these were the backbone of the economy and a leading contributor to the economic progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Speaking at an event of Sargodha Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (SCSTSI) here, he said the government undertook various initiatives to facilitate businessmen and promote ease of doing business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said the government was committed to facilitating small and medium enterprises as these were the backbone of the economy and a leading contributor to the economic progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Speaking at an event of Sargodha Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (SCSTSI) here, he said the government undertook various initiatives to facilitate businessmen and promote ease of doing business.

He said before the advent of the large industry propped up by the invention of electricity, steam engine and railways in the 19th century, economies comprised small enterprises and small traders and created most of the jobs.

After the phase of large-scale industry, the introduction of information technology was again revolutionizing commerce and the producers were establishing a direct contact with their customers, he added.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to facilitate small and medium industries by building critical infrastructure while the economic growth depended on the vibrancy and activities of the business community which was an elite class in itself because of the resources available to it.

He advised businessmen to cooperate with the government in documentation of the economy, adding however, it was right of the business class to negotiate with the government for reduction in tax rates.

While talking about the challenges faced by the country, he cited Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who in his speeches on different occasions, said that the society was plagued with ills of corruption and nepotism. The problem of nepotism destroyed national institutions like Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Steel Mills, he mentioned.

He stressed that women should be included in economic activity, adding the banks arranged for loans for women in the previous years but it was unfortunate that women did not avail the loans because of lack of guidance.

"We should guide and mentor women so that they can avail loans from banks on low interest rates. The banks have feasibility studies ready for small business that women can undertake and contribute to the economic progress of the country." He said everybody should be part of the struggle to strengthen democracy in the country. He referred to the United States where elections were not cancelled even at the worst of times. Elections were held and democracy was upheld when even White House was burnt to the ground in the war of 1812 and during the civil war of 1865.

He lamented that more than 20 million children were out of school in Pakistan and precious human resources were getting wasted.

Dr Alvi said the issue of rising population could be resolved by providing contraceptives to the people. At present, every year nine million pregnancies happened and half of them were unwanted.

He said well to do people should come forward and serve Pakistan with passion and dedication to steer it out of the difficult economic conditions.

Earlier, the President gave away appreciation shields to the leading entrepreneurs of Sargodha who won distinction in business of their respective fields.

Founder President SCSTSI Sheikh Asif Iqbal and President SCSTSI Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar in their remarks shed light on the performance of their chamber and raised issues of the business community.