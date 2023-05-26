UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Facilitate Youth: Minister For Federal Education And Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday said that the Government was committed to facilitating the country's youth to pursue their academic goals and play their role in national development

The Minister was addressing a distribution ceremony organised by Higher Education Commission (HEC) under the Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Programme (Phase-III).

On this occasion, 37 Electric Wheelchairs were distributed among the students of different universities.

Rana Tanveer observed that differently-abled youth are very talented and have a great vision about progress in life.

He said the Government has launched a number of initiatives under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme as youth are the country's asset.

He stressed the need for ensuring maximum facilitation to the youth facing physical challenges.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed briefed the Minister on the implementation of various projects under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme.

He informed the Minister that HEC has collected data of physically challenged university students particularly those facing mobility issues, visual impairment, and hearing problems.

He added that as the next stage of the scheme, these students will be provided with the gadgets and tools required.

In her opening remarks, Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail shed light on the background and status of the Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme.

She said that the distribution of a total of 600 electric wheelchairs among students with different needs was planned in three phases of the scheme, launched in 2017.

She said 206 electric wheelchairs were provided to students in the first phase, while 159 wheelchairs were handed over to students in the second phase. She maintained that in the ongoing last phase, 240 wheelchairs are to be provided to the students.

On this occasion, wheelchair recipients also expressed their views and appreciated the Government and HEC for effectively implementing the Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme.

