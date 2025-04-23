Govt. Committed To Facilitating Investors In Petroleum Sector: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitate both local and foreign investors in the petroleum sector.
He made these remarks during a meeting with Ali Taha Al-Temimi, Country Manager of Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) and Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Exploration & Production Companies Association (PPEPCA) said a news release.
The minister outlined ongoing reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, enhancing regulatory efficiency, and creating a favorable environment for exploration and production (E&P) companies operating in Pakistan.
The meeting focused on expanding collaboration in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector, boosting exploration efforts, and addressing existing challenges to attract greater investment.
Ali Taha Al-Temimi, representing KUFPEC—a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation—commended the government’s reform initiatives and shared strategies for enhancing hydrocarbon exploration to meet Pakistan’s growing energy needs.
He informed that KUFPEC intends to participate in Pakistan’s upcoming offshore bidding round and highlighted the company’s ongoing operations in the country. Since 1987, KUFPEC has invested a total of $1.5 billion in Pakistan.
The Minister welcomed KUFPEC’s interest in the offshore bidding, noting that such blocks are being offered after a long interval.
He described this as a significant opportunity for both domestic and international investors. He also acknowledged KUFPEC’s longstanding contributions to Pakistan’s energy sector and appreciated PPEPCA’s role in advocating for a strong E&P industry.
The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to deepen cooperation between the government and industry stakeholders to ensure a stable and prosperous energy future for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Japan hands over upgraded water treatment plant to Faisalabad, tripling city's supply capacity3 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to facilitating investors in petroleum sector: Minister3 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University showcases innovation at Punjab Expo 20253 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack: shameful history of India's false flag operations to defame Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Ayaz visits Masjid-e-Nabawi Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)3 minutes ago
-
Magistrate cracks down on overpricing in Tarnol, 8 shopkeepers detained3 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Council EU condemns attack on tourists in IIOJK3 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised against unnecessary spraying rice crop13 minutes ago
-
Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan meets with youth influencers13 minutes ago
-
PA unanimously condemns terrorism, lauds police bravery13 minutes ago
-
AC inspects polio vaccination process at THQ hospital13 minutes ago
-
APHC strongly condemn cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam23 minutes ago