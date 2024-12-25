Open Menu

Govt Committed To Finding Amicable Solution In PTI Talks: Irfan Siddiqui

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Govt committed to finding amicable solution in PTI talks: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Irfan Siddiqui revealed on Wednesday that negotiations between the government and opposition PTI have begun, paving the way for a potential resolution to the country's ongoing political tensions and expressed optimism that the issues would be resolved amicably.

In a recent interview with a private news channel, Senator Irfan Siddiqui reaffirmed the government's commitment to finding a peaceful resolution with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

According to Siddiqui, dialogue and reconciliation are the only ways to address Pakistan's problems.

He emphasized that the government is willing to engage in open-hearted dialogue to move forward.

Senator Irfan also emphasized the need for maturity and tolerance among committee members, urging them to engage in constructive dialogue and refrain from provocative statements to ensure a productive and peaceful resolution process.

Irfan Siddiqui clarified that the committee's next meeting will focus on reviewing PTI's written demands.

This move aims to ensure transparency and a clear understanding of the opposition's concerns, he added.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated that PTI's decision to present its charter of demands in writing will provide a solid basis for discussion and evaluation.

He added that PTI has agreed to this approach, which will enable constructive dialogue and review of their

proposals.

Responding to a query, Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized that if external elements are harming and speaking against Pakistan, then Pakistani leaders should be allowed to respond and make statements.

He argued that there is no need to restrict statements from the PTI party in such cases, implying that freedom of expression is essential in responding to external threats or criticism.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui also paid a heartfelt tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and emphasized the importance of unity among the nation.

He urged all Pakistanis to come together, putting aside their differences, to work towards a brighter future for the country, just as Quaid-e-Azam had envisioned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Muhammad Ali Jinnah Irfan Siddiqui Muslim All From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Japan likely to experience record-high average tem ..

Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

4 hours ago
 UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security i ..

UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan

10 hours ago
 Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tu ..

Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm

11 hours ago
 Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on ..

Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities

11 hours ago
Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035

Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035

11 hours ago
 Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

11 hours ago
 UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts worksho ..

UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implemen ..

11 hours ago
 'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf y ..

'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth

12 hours ago
 UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

12 hours ago
 148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be cele ..

148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan