Govt committed to finding amicable solution in PTI talks: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Irfan Siddiqui revealed on Wednesday that negotiations between the government and opposition PTI have begun, paving the way for a potential resolution to the country's ongoing political tensions and expressed optimism that the issues would be resolved amicably.

In a recent interview with a private news channel, Senator Irfan Siddiqui reaffirmed the government's commitment to finding a peaceful resolution with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

According to Siddiqui, dialogue and reconciliation are the only ways to address Pakistan's problems.

He emphasized that the government is willing to engage in open-hearted dialogue to move forward.

Senator Irfan also emphasized the need for maturity and tolerance among committee members, urging them to engage in constructive dialogue and refrain from provocative statements to ensure a productive and peaceful resolution process.

Irfan Siddiqui clarified that the committee's next meeting will focus on reviewing PTI's written demands.

This move aims to ensure transparency and a clear understanding of the opposition's concerns, he added.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated that PTI's decision to present its charter of demands in writing will provide a solid basis for discussion and evaluation.

He added that PTI has agreed to this approach, which will enable constructive dialogue and review of their

proposals.

Responding to a query, Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized that if external elements are harming and speaking against Pakistan, then Pakistani leaders should be allowed to respond and make statements.

He argued that there is no need to restrict statements from the PTI party in such cases, implying that freedom of expression is essential in responding to external threats or criticism.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui also paid a heartfelt tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and emphasized the importance of unity among the nation.

He urged all Pakistanis to come together, putting aside their differences, to work towards a brighter future for the country, just as Quaid-e-Azam had envisioned.