Govt committed to fulfill its all pledges: Gill

Special assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is trying hard to control the inflation keeping in mind the hardships of a common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Special assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is trying hard to control the inflation keeping in mind the hardships of a common man.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government is committed to fulfill its all promises which it had made with the people in the general elections.

He said the government is determined to bring visible improvement in every filed of life but it needs some time because changes could not be made over a night.

The SAPM said the whole politics of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was based on lies as its Vice President Maryam Nawaz was continuously speaking lies before the people, adding she was not groomed as politically and did not do any job for a minute but she was leading the political gatherings.

Replying to a question, he said the present government could not remove shortcomings and bad doings in short period of two years which were prevailed from many decades.