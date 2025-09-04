Govt committed to full rehabilitation of flood victims: Rana Mashhood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that the government will not leave the flood victims alone in this difficult time.

He said the Punjab government, in collaboration with the Federal government, will compensate for the losses suffered by the victims, and the relief operations will continue until full rehabilitation is achieved.

He expressed these views on Thursday during the inauguration of a Flood Relief Medical Camp at Talat Park.

Member of Provincial Assembly Sadia Taimoor and other officials were also present.

While addressing the medical staff and administration at the camp, Rana Mashhood instructed that there should be no negligence in the provision of medicines, food and essential items to the flood victims. He said that the medical camps must remain operational 24 hours a day to provide uninterrupted medical facilities to the affected people.

He further added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood victims are ongoing vigorously. The government will leave no stone unturned to provide all possible relief to the victims during this challenging time, added Mashhood. He said that the government, Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 and other institutions are continuously working to serve the victims.

He highlighted that more than 4,000 villages and urban areas in Punjab have been severely affected by the recent floods. The chairman PM's Youth Programme appreciated the people of Buner for acknowledging the Punjab government's efforts, noting that the amount of aid sent by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the flood-affected Pathan brothers in Buner has not been matched by anyone else.

He said the recent devastating floods pose a major challenge for the government, but all possible measures have been taken to deal with the disaster and provide relief, resulting in minimal loss of human life in Punjab.

Rana Mashhood emphasised that to protect the citizens, various agencies, including civil administration, WASA, PDMA, Rescue 1122, WAPDA, Civil Defence and LWMC, are actively working. He also expressed gratitude to the private organization "Marie Stopes" for setting up a medical camp to provide medical aid to the flood victims.

He added that reports on the human and financial losses suffered by the flood-affected people in Punjab are being compiled, and the Punjab government will, in collaboration with the federal government, compensate for these losses. Damaged infrastructure will also be restored, and no street or road in the province will remain broken, he added.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan expressed confidence that Pakistan will soon recover from this natural disaster and, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the country will resume its path to development.

He also mentioned that floodwater is being drained from Talat Park through water pumps, and in the next day or two, the area will be restored to its original clean and tidy condition. The chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme assured that, in line with the directives of the prime minister and chief minister Punjab, the relief operation will continue until the complete rehabilitation of the flood victims.