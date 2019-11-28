UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Fully Combating Issue Of Malnutrition In Pakistan: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:06 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the present government was fully committed to combating the issue of malnutrition in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the present government was fully committed to combating the issue of malnutrition in Pakistan.

He was talking to Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan, the World food Programme's Special Adviser on Mother and Child Nutrition, who called on him here at the Prime Minister House.

While welcoming the Princess, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for her dedication to increasing awareness about Mother and Child Nutrition.

The Prime Minister mentioned that in his very first address to the nation, he committed to addressing the severest form of malnutrition, including the prevalence of stunted growth in children in the country as a matter of priority for his government.

He apprised the Princess of the steps taken by the government of Pakistan under Ehsaas and other poverty alleviation programs, concerning women's empowerment.

Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan briefed the Prime Minister on her engagements in Pakistan during the visit and expressed appreciation for Pakistan's efforts including the prioritization of mother and child nutrition.

The Princess also appreciated the personal leadership of the Prime Minister on the issue of stunting and malnutrition, describing it as "inspirational and critically important".

