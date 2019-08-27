Provincial Minister for Public Works Department(PWD) Gilgit Baltistan Dr, Iqbal has said the provincial government was committed to socio-economic development of the area

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Works Department(PWD) Gilgit Baltistan Dr, Iqbal has said the provincial government was committed to socio-economic development of the area.

Talking to media, the provincial minister said that currently several projects were underway and added that Executive Engineer B&R and Executive Engineer Water & power had been directed to ensure quality work and complete them within stipulated time frame.

He said that contractors and executive engineers would submit progress report of developmental work regularly.

He said that it would be ensured that tax payers' money were properly utilized and warned that strict action would be taken against those elements that were found in malpractices.