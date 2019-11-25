Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkhat Jamal has said the provincial government is committed to making Astore a model district in Gilgit-Baltistan with provision of all basic facilities to the masses

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkhat Jamal has said the provincial government is committed to making Astore a model district in Gilgit-Baltistan with provision of all basic facilities to the masses.

Talking to media here, he said due to public friendly policies of the government many development projects are in full swing across the province, adding that all contractors have been strictly instructed to complete the projects within stipulated time.

He said due to being a parliamentary secretary he had taken several initiatives for the welfare of people in GB, adding the provincial government was working for provision of all basic facilities to masses at their door-step.

He said several programs and schemes including BISP, Prime Minister Youth Skill Development program and others were running successfully across GB.