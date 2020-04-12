Govt committed to get rid of coronavirus:Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said on Sunday that government was committed to deal coronavirus in order to protect masses from the virus.

Holding a meeting with district administration and parliamentarians to review arrangements regarding coronavirus and Ehsas Emergency Cash Program centres here, Dr Akhtar Malik said that coronavirus was a serious issue and urged the masses to apply preventive measures against coronavirus. He said that doctors and nurses of Nishtar hospital were exposed to the coronavirus which was alarming.

Minister lauded the district administration for performing duties at Quarantine.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said that government has set up emergency cash programmes by moving step forward towards state of Madina. He urged district administration to ensure social distancing at cash centres. He stressed upon the need of more centres and services of more banks for the district.

Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar said that Ehsas program was a revolutionary step of the government. He highlighted sewerage related issues in his constituency and urged administration to pay special focus on the issue.

MNA Ahmed Hussain Dehar said that role of middle man should be discouraged during wheat procurement.

MPA Mahinder Paul Singh said that strict action must be taken against the kite flying and selling.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that as per directives of the government emergency cash centres have been set up in the district with rapid pace.

He said that preference would be given to farmers during distribution of gunny bags for wheat procurement. He said that total 850 members of Tableghi Jamat have been accommodated in quarantine across the district, while tests of all of them have been conducted.

City Police Officer Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that efforts were being made to ensure social distancing at public places. He said that more than 1100 vehicles have been challaned during lockdown.

MPA Zaheer Uddin Alezai, Malik Wasif Raan, Saleem Akhtar Labor, Sabeen Gull, Khalid Javed Warraich and officers of district administration were present in the meeting.