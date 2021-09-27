Govt committed to grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the government was committed to grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and extend them facilities through various initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the government was committed to grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and extend them facilities through various initiatives.

Addressing at a reception hosted in his honour at the Pakistan House in London, the foreign minister lauded the outstanding contribution of the British Pakistani diaspora in cementing Pakistan-UK relations.

The event was attended by a large number of eminent members of the British Pakistani community including parliamentarians, academia, business-people and professionals, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The foreign minister apprised the participants of the steps taken by the government to facilitate overseas Pakistanis including granting them voting rights.

He appreciated in particular the buy-in of initiatives such as Roshan Digital Accounts on part of the community.

The foreign minister apprised the gathering of efforts being made by Pakistan to raise the Kashmir issue and highlight human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir at every forum, including the UN General Assembly Session in New York.

A well-researched dossier containing evidence of war crimes committed by Indian Occupation forces had been prepared which included audio recordings and videos of human rights violations.

He invited the attendees to confirm for themselves veracity of the evidence shared therein. He re-affirmed Pakistan's unflinching commitment to stand in solidarity with its Kashmiri brethren till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

The foreign minister informed the audience that Pakistan had extended every possible support for evacuation of foreign and Afghan nationals who wished to leave the country, and also set up a humanitarian corridor. It was imperative that the international community did not repeat past mistakes, stayed engaged, and acted to prevent a humanitarian disaster.

Earlier, welcoming the Foreign Minister, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan apprised him of the measures being taken to enhance communication with the community and improve its access to the services offered by the High Commission and its Consulates.

He thanked the foreign minister for taking personal interest in having the matter of removal of Pakistan from the Red List resolved satisfactorily.

He also recounted that pursuant to the Foreign Minister's emphasis on economic diplomacy, the Mission had been making concerted efforts to increase and diversify exports, enhance remittances and encourage Foreign Direct Investment. This had resulted in a substantial and unprecedented increase in exports and remittances, and an improvement in FDI.