UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Help, Assist In Repatriation Of Pakistani Prisoners: PM

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of Pakistani prisoners: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government was committed to help Pakistani prisoners abroad and assist in their repatriation to Pakistan.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister said upon his instructions, special flight brought back 62 prisoners, released from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), ahead of Eid-ul- Azha.

"On my instructions, funds were arranged & a special flight brought back 62 prisoners from KSA today, so they could be back with their families for Eid. Helping Pakistanis in prisons abroad & assisting in their return to Pakistan is my govt's commitment to our people," the prime minister posted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Managing Director Dr Amer Sheikh received the freed persons at Islamabad's airport along with senior officials of the organization and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD).

The arrival lobby of Islamabad International Airport echoed with 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans chanted by the released prisoners, expressing gratitude to the incumbent government for their remarkable efforts in that regard.

According to the OPF spokesman, the prison sentence of these Pakistani prisoners, who were detained on minor drug-related cases in Riyadh, was waived off by Saudi authorities on orders of its King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and due to persistent efforts of Pakistan Mission, Riyadh, ministries of foreign affairs and OPHRD, and others.

Top priority was being accorded to overseas Pakistanis in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding all possible efforts were being made to provide maximum facilities to expatriates and their dependents.

He termed Pakistani expatriates as roaming ambassadors and an asset of the country.

He said the OPF was providing services for overseas Pakistanis and their dependents in different walks of life, besides making sure swift resolution of their issues and problems.

On the occasion, the returnee Pakistani expatriates expressed their gratitude to Saudi government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for their repatriation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister Twitter Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on market in S ..

58 minutes ago

Lavrov, Kerry Discuss Joint Preparations for Confe ..

7 minutes ago

Militants Fire 24 Shells in Syria's Hama, 11 Peopl ..

16 minutes ago

Some powers want to isolate Pakistan at int'l leve ..

16 minutes ago

Top Member of Myanmar's Former Ruling Party Dies o ..

16 minutes ago

Faisalabad receives 92 mm rain

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.