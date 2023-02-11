Govt committed to help earthquake hit affectees in Turkiye: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Saturday said government is committed to help providing basic necessities to earthquake hit affectees in Turkiye as people there suffering in a bad condition.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that people and the government of Pakistan were standing with the quake victims of Turkiye. "Pakistan can't leave Turkiye in this hour of trial," he stated.

Commenting on the condition of Turkiye that thousands of people lost their loved one's as large number of people without shelter but Pakistan govt is being helping brother country in a very crucial time.