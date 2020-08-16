Govt committed to highlight heroes of Tehreek-e-Pakistan:Wajiha Akram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The government is committed to highlighting the heroes of Tehreek-e-Pakistan and their efforts so that the facts about the movement and the formation of Pakistan can be better revealed to the younger generation.

These views were expressed by Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary for education and Professional in the program titled "Tehreek-e-Pakistan and urdu Poetry" organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Sunday. She said that there was a need for the writers and intellectuals to play their role in 'Takmeel-e-Pakistan' in the context of the sacrifices made for Pakistan and to show the new generation the path to stability and completion.

Wajiha Akram said that the independence movement had started after the War of Independence of 1857 and the writers had started their struggle in that regard in poetry and prose.

She said that poems were written during the Tehreek-e-Pakistan that later became part of history adding that the poems awakened the spirit of freedom in the nation. During the independence movement, every poet considered it his duty to take part in the movement,she stated.

She said that poets of all language living in the region of Pakistan played their role in the movement which created such a wave among the people that they stood up to follow Quaid-e-Azam to realize the dream of Allama Iqbal.

Wahiha Akram said "We need to work hard to pay tributes to the services of the writers who struggled for the Tehreek-e-Pakistan." The parliamentary secretary said that before the formation of Pakistan, Urdu was the only language that was widely spoken and understood.

She further stated that the name of the great poets of this language was the identity of this language and what the poets wrote about the freedom movement went down into the hearts of the people, as a result of this poetic struggle, the people committed to the establishment of Pakistan.

She said that the PAL, under the patronage of Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood, had become very active and was working on new projects.

She said " I pray for the development and success of the PAL".

Dr. Yousuf Khoshk said that poetry of Tehreek-e-Azadi and patriotism were available in all Pakistani languages but their translations were very few. He said that the writers fearlessly created the literature of Tehreek-e-Pakistan which awakened the spirit of freedom in the people adding that the leaders guided and writers and poets encouraged the nation.

The PAL chairman said that literature was the only field in the world which transcended race, religion, creed and language and supports the freedom of thought and freedom of human beings.

He said that this was the first time in the history of PAL that a series of Independence Day celebrations were going on throughout the week.

"The main theme of these events is "Tehreek-e-Pakistan, Tashkeel-e-Pakistan, Takmeel-e-Pakistan and Ahl-e-Qalam" and the aim is to highlight the role of writers in Tehreek-e-Pakistan," he stated.

Anwar Shaoor said that through passion, the poets in the freedom movement raised awareness in the nation, adding "Now we have to move forward with the same passion."Amjad islam Amjad said that the real poetry for Pakistan was from 1940 and 1947 under which we got Pakistan.