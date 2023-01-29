Govt committed to hold free, fair elections: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Bilal Afzal has decided not to take government incentives in view of the economic situation facing the country.

In this regard, he will not avail salary, official vehicle, fuel, protocol and other benefits, in order to set an example and to ease the national exchequer.

Bilal Afzal reiterated his determination to satisfactorily discharge the responsibility given by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

The minister said that the caretaker government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, was determined to conduct free and fair elections within the stipulated period. Bilal Afzal further said that in the light of Mr. Mohsin Naqvi's leadership and instructions, every effort would be made to complete the ongoing development projects in his departments in a timely manner. Apart from this, issues faced by the excise department for the past several months would also be solved on a priority basis, he stated.