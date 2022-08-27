UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Hold LB Polls : PM, AJK

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Govt committed to hold LB polls : PM, AJK

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that in accordance with the vision of the party chairman Imran Khan, the PTI government in Azad Kashmir was committed to hold local bodies elections to transfer power to the grassroots level

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that in accordance with the vision of the party chairman Imran Khan, the PTI government in Azad Kashmir was committed to hold local bodies elections to transfer power to the grassroots level.

The AJK premier expressed these views while talking to the Central Additional Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and President North Punjab Amir Mehmood Kayani who called him on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM while briefing him about his government's efforts aimed at resolving people's problems said that private sector was also being encouraged in various sectors to get the people of Azad Kashmir out of the problems. Regarding the flood situation, the PM said that comprehensive arrangements have been made to provide relief to victims and rescue people in flood hit areas of Azad Kashmir.

Expressing his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives due to ongoing flooding across Pakistan, the PM said that after the Corona Pandemic, floods have wreaked havoc in Pakistan.

"Hundreds of people were killed whereas property, infrastructure, and livestock worth billions of rupees have been destroyed", he said.

He said that the Azad Kashmir government was also contributing to the relief of the victims. "Dozens of NGOs from Azad Kashmir are currently participating in relief operations in flood-affected areas", the PM said.

Regarding municipal elections, the PM said that holding of local body elections in Azad Kashmir according to the policies of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been the incumbent government's top priority.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Amir Mehmood Kayani hailed the AJK Prime Minister and his team for their services for the people of Kashmir. He said that under the leadership of prime minister Azad Kashmir was entering into a new era of development and welfare.

Meanwhile, a delegation of PTI workers from Sidhanoti thanked Prime Minister for appointing Sardar Atiq Sakhawat Advocate as DG food Authority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Local Body Elections Punjab Flood Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

CM Bizenjo takes notice of price increasing of LPG ..

CM Bizenjo takes notice of price increasing of LPG in Quetta

20 seconds ago
 WaterAid helps families hit by devastating floods ..

WaterAid helps families hit by devastating floods in Pakistan

21 seconds ago
 Provincial machinery being mobilized for relief, e ..

Provincial machinery being mobilized for relief, evacuation activities: Saif

23 seconds ago
 Turkey Urges France to Recognize Consequences of C ..

Turkey Urges France to Recognize Consequences of Colonial Past - Foreign Ministr ..

24 seconds ago
 Cyberattack hits Montenegro government

Cyberattack hits Montenegro government

59 minutes ago
 NHA mobilized to restore link roads, Khawazakhela, ..

NHA mobilized to restore link roads, Khawazakhela, Tank grid stations rehabilita ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.