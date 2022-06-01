Govt committed to hold LG polls in time: AJK President

Reiterating the incumbent government's unflinching commitment to hold local body elections on time, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Wednesday said that holding LB polls has been a part of the PTI's election manifesto

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) : Reiterating the incumbent government's unflinching commitment to hold local body elections on time, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Wednesday said that holding LB polls has been a part of the PTI's election manifesto.

While addressing a swearing in ceremony of the non-gazetted employees of the Mirpur Municipal Corporation here, the president said that transfer of power to grassroots level was key to resolve the problems being faced by the masses.

The devolution of power to local government, he said, ensures people's participation in the decision making process and quick delivery of government services at local level. "The government should redouble its efforts to conduct the polls as per the directions of honourable court," he said adding sooner the better.

The president assured the MMC employees that all the issues of the corporation including employee's pension, sanitation, and other issues would be resolved on priority basis. Referring to the life imprisonment of Yasin Malik, the AJK president said the government of Azad Kashmir would raise the issue at every regional as well as international platform to expose how the Indian government was using its judiciary to suppress the legitimate political voices of Kashmir.

The unjust sentencing of Yasin Malik by an Indian court, he said, was blot on the face of Indian judiciary that has a long history of crucifying justice and persecuting Kashmiris.

Earlier, President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival.