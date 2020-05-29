Govt committed to hold transparent accountability against national exchequer looters: Nadeem Afzal Chan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan Friday said the government was committed to hold transparent accountability against all corrupt elements involved in looting national exchequer mercilessly.

Talking to a private news channel, he accused Shehbaz Sharif for involving in massive corruption during his tenures and said his cases subjudice in various courts of law should be reached at logical conclusion.

He urged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest him as corruption cases had been proved against him.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said corrupt elements in PPP and PML-N had hijacked both the parties and doing politics on non-issues in a bid to save themselves from corruption and money laundering cases.

He said it was the first time in country's history that sugar mafia had been exposed publicly and would be taken to task soon.

Replying to a question, he said the government was taking effective measures to contain and control the spread of coronavirus outbreak and educating the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) which were most essential to get rid of from the deadly virus.

He said the complete curfew or lockdown could not be imposed in the country because it could have negative implications on the national economy.