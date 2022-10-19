UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Honoring Agreements, Speed Up CPEC Projects: Khurram

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Govt committed to honoring agreements, speed up CPEC projects: Khurram

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday reiterated that the government was committed to honoring the agreements and speed up China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday reiterated that the government was committed to honoring the agreements and speed up China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He said that Pakistan's future energy landscape would revolve around indigenous and renewable sources. The minister expressed these views in a meeting with Chinese ambassador Mr Nong Rong who called on him here, said a press release.

The minister appreciated the continuous engagement of China in energy sector with Pakistan.

Chinese projects under CPEC had given the much needed boast to power sector back in 2014 and also now when Pakistan's energy needs have been very high.

Khurram said Thar coal project is of tremendous importance for Pakistan's future energy needs. In this regard, Pakistan is thankful to Chinese friends.

The ambassador appreciated the present government for their commitment towards CPEC and said that the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China would be a great success.

